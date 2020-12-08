Country star Martina McBride hails coronavirus vaccine as 'first step' toward live music return

The coronavirus vaccine is another step toward the return of live music, country music star Martina McBride told FOX Business Network's “After the Bell” Tuesday.

“I am optimistic about the future,” she said. “The vaccine is the first step toward us being able to get back out on the road and bring our music to the fans.”

The "The Time Has Come" singer noted out-of-work musicians and industry employees were all hit “extremely hard” by the pandemic, as concerts and live entertainment were canceled globally. But McBride said she’s anticipating a comeback in the new year.

“It just trickles down to so many people who literally had their livelihood taken away,” she said. “So it’s been a tough year for everyone involved in the music business, for sure. But we are optimistic that we’re going to be out on the road next year in 2021.”

While the stage curtains have been drawn, McBride has joined forces with the American Red Cross and Suburban Propane to encourage blood and plasma donations in response to the virus. She shared her advocacy for the cause and spread “very important” awareness for America’s need for donations.

“When I started digging into blood donations and the need for blood donations, especially during the holidays when everyone gets really busy and also during this COVID pandemic, it just made perfect sense to get the word out,” she said.

Alongside McBride, Suburban Propane has donated a propane-powered outdoor experience, complete with a pizza oven and fire pit, for donors to win as a prize.

