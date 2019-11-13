Country music star John Rich builds Nashville's Redneck Riviera on American spirit

John Rich’s Redneck Rivera bar in Nashville, Tennessee, was built on the American Dream.

“You're sitting at a bar right now because you're talking to an American Dreamer kind of guy,” John Rich told FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis on Wednesday ahead of the 2019 Country Music Awards.

In this country, we have this great thing called the American Dream and basically it puts no limits on how big we can think or how hard we can work… and I think that's why our country's so great. - John Rich, country artist and Redneck Riviera owner

Although Rich is not attending this year's awards show, he's gearing up for an all-out celebration at his bar.

"It’s more fun per square inch than anywhere in the world," he said of the atmosphere. "I’ll be playing at Redneck Riviera later on tonight – it’s incredible."

Rich first began Redneck Riviera as a way to stay involved in the industry while moving out of the spotlight.

“I looked at what I did in music and learned all those lessons,” he said. “And I said, ‘You know, there are other things I think I could do on top of that.’ Keep challenging myself, exhausting [my] potential.”

The all-American Redneck Riviera brand, Rich said, focuses on what’s most important, like our veterans, active-duty military and first responders.

“Matter of fact, when you walk in the front door of Redneck Riviera, right here on Broadway in Nashville, the main bar is called the Heroes Bar,” he said. “And by that we mean if you're a first responder, vet or active-duty, first drinks on the house.”

Rich also said Redneck Riviera often hires veterans and active-duty.

“We've actually got security guys that when they come home from deployment, they work right here at Redneck Riviera,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in that.”

