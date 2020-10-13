Expand / Collapse search
Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination

Recall applies to Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Two kinds of Cottonelle flushable wipe products have been recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

The recall applies to Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14. and sold within the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Some of the products affected may contain the bacterium, Pluralibacter gergoviae, which “is a cause of infection in humans, can be an opportunistic pathogen, and is part of the normal intestinal flora,” according to Cottonelle producer Kimberly-Clark.

This photo shows where to find the product code and batch number on Cottonelle flushable wipe packaging. (Kimberly-Clark) 

“At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes,” the company said, adding that individuals who have a weakened immune system, suffer from a serious pre-existing condition, have been treated surgically, or belong to another sensitive group of persons are at particular risk of infection.

No other Cottonelle products are affected by this recall and Flushable Wipes that are not affected are safe to use. Consumers can check their batch numbers on the bottom of the packaging. Those who may have purchased a contaminated batch should stop use and contact Kimberly Clark’s customer service team.

Kimberly-Clark did not immediately return a Fox Business request for comment.