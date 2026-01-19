Costco launches exclusive Hiyo tonic variety pack nationwide for limited time

As consumers scale back their alcohol intake for Dry January, Costco is introducing a new tonic variety pack as part of its nationwide expansion of non-alcoholic cocktail offerings.

For a limited time, social tonic brand Hiyo is launching a Costco-exclusive 3-flavor variety pack, now available at warehouse locations nationwide.

The new Sunset Party Pack is an 18-count variety set priced at $34.04. According to the brand, it features three of Hiyo’s top-selling flavors including blackberry lemon, passion fruit tangerine and peach mango.

"Hiyo has landed on the floors of Costco warehouses nationwide," the company said in an announcement.

"To celebrate this mega-milestone, we’re debuting something extra special in their stores: our sunset party pack, a brand new 18-pack built for gatherings, golden hours, and a whole lot of good times."

The drinks, crafted with ingredients believed to support stress management and mental performance such as ashwagandha, lion’s mane, and L-theanine, contain just 30 calories each.

The co-founder of Hiyo, George Youmans, said last week that the products will be available for a limited time, describing the new variety package as a "test run."

"Hopefully this test run will perform well, and we'll become an everyday item, but for now, go get our Costco-exclusive Sunset Party Pack (18pk) while you still can at your local Costco," Youmans said in a post on social media.

Hiyo previously launched its products in select Costco stores, primarily in California and Colorado, last August with a 4-flavor Classic Pack priced at $25.99. The pack included blackberry lemon, peach mango, strawberry guava and watermelon lime.

Nonalcoholic cocktails, spirits and beers have recently surged within the broader nonalcoholic drinks industry.

The alternative spirits segment is projected to nearly double from 2023 to 2033, reaching approximately $706 million, Allied Market Research reported.

Meanwhile, the global nonalcoholic beverage market was valued at approximately $1.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $5 billion by 2035, according to a report from WiseGuy.