Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Costco
Published

Costco quietly boosts gas rewards for branded credit card holders to 5% cash back

Costco Anywhere Visa Card holders previously earned 4% cash back on gas at Costco pumps

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Costco has discreetly increased gas rewards for holders of its branded credit card.

Members with the Costco Anywhere Visa Card, issued by Citi, can now expect to earn 5% cash back at Costco gas pumps, up from the previous 4%. 

The higher rewards apply only to gas stations located at the warehouse giant and do not extend to any gas purchases outside the company or electric vehicle (EV) charging.  

However, all other eligible gas purchased outside of Costco and EV charging will earn 4% cash back.  

COSTCO TO OPEN NEW WAREHOUSE UNDER AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN SOUTH LOS ANGELES

costco membership board at customer service line

Customers line up at the Costco membership and customer service counter in Florida. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Both the 5% and 4% cash back rates apply only to the first $7,000 in a member’s annual purchases, allowing members to earn up to $350 instead of the previous maximum of $280.

After hitting that annual spending cap, the cash back rate drops to 1% for the rest of the year.

COSTCO SHATTERS RECORDS WITH MASSIVE PIZZA AND PIE SALES DURING HOLIDAY SEASON

Customers line up at a Costco gas station in Concord, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax, a largely symbolic move by an embattled president running out of options to ease pump prices weighing on his party's political prospects. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Customers line up at a Costco gas station in Concord, California, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

"If you’re a Costco member, you may be able to earn Costco Cash Back Rewards on gas purchases with the Costco Anywhere Visa Card," Citi said. "It offers great cash back rewards on fuel as well as other purchases, allowing you to save money."

The move effectively incentivizes Costco’s more than 80 million paid members to upgrade to the co-branded credit card, boosting profitability while fostering even greater loyalty among its already devoted customer base.

California Costco exterior

A Costco store in Alhambra, California, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Costco has repeatedly emphasized that a top company priority is maintaining a high renewal rate, which has been hovering roughly 90% over the years. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 963.61 +6.86 +0.72%

Other rewards offered by the card remain unchanged. Cardholders will continue to earn 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel, including Costco Travel, 2% on purchases at Costco and 1% on all other purchases. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The Costco Anywhere Visa Card, which includes perks such as no foreign transaction fees and robust travel protections, carries no annual fee but requires an active Costco membership. 

Rewards are issued once a year as a certificate, typically after the February billing cycle, and are redeemable for cash or merchandise at Costco warehouses. 

FOX Business reached out to Costco for more information.