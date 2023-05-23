Costco's 4-pound lemon meringue cheesecake goes viral as TikTok users review the 'tangy' treat

A new bakery item from Costco has gone viral following the success of the wholesale retailer’s peanut butter chocolate pie, and this time it has a creamy citrus flavor.

Costco Wholesale released a lemon meringue cheesecake earlier this month that retails for $19.99.

The lemon meringue cheesecake, which has been assigned the item number 1658416, and weighs nearly four pounds, has captured the attention of food bloggers and social media users.

Signs posted in Costco stores throughout the country show the lemon meringue cheesecake is made with a tangy lemon filling, sweet graham cracker crust and a toasted meringue topper.

Dozens of videos of the lemon meringue cheesecake have been uploaded to TikTok with people showing the dessert has been stocked at their local Costco or taste-testing the dessert at home.

Meg Antonelli, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, who runs the @floridamomof3 TikTok and Instagram accounts, uploaded a food review of the lemon meringue cheesecake, which she recorded alongside her daughter Madeleine "Maddie" Antonelli.

Antonelli purchased the lemon meringue cheesecake at a Costco location in Bradenton, Florida, which is a city south of Tampa.

"We were very excited to hear there was a new cheesecake at Costco," Antonelli wrote to FOX Business in an email.

Antonelli was able to split the four-pound cake with her husband and their three children – Maddie, 22, Avery, 19 and Hayden, 15.

"Obsessed is an understatement. We all loved it." Antonelli wrote to FOX Business. "Thank goodness since it is such a large cheesecake."

"If you watch some of our other TikToks you will know we love lemon, so to hear this was coming drummed up a lot of excitement for us," she continued.

FOX Business reached out to Costco Wholesale for comment.

Laura Lamb, a self-described "Costco obsessed mom" who runs the social media fan page Costco Hot Finds, uploaded a video addressing the lemon meringue cheesecake on Saturday, May 13, where she said this is the first time the Costco Wholesale bakery has made such a dessert.

The new lemon meringue cheesecake has also been highly discussed on Reddit, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Food products from Costco Wholesale have become trending topics on social media in recent months, including the bulk retailer’s five-pound peanut butter chocolate pie and the return of fresh diced onions at food courts.

Costco Wholesale Corp.’s next earnings call will take place on Thursday, May 25.

Costco has 586 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and 266 locations abroad, according to an updated company profile.

The wholesale giant reportedly made $222.7 billion in annual revenues in 2022.