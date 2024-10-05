Costco reveals Kirkland Signature item price cuts

Costco revealed during a recent earnings call that it has slashed the prices of numerous popular Kirkland Signature items, welcome news for Americans affected by inflation since 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said the price of KS Macadamia nuts has fallen from $18.99 to $13.99, Spanish Olive Oil 3-liter from $38.99 to $34.99, Standard Foil from $31.99 to $29.99, laundry packs from $19.99 to $18.99 and the Baguette 2-pack from $5.99 to $4.99.

Millerchip said the price of Kirkland Signature Boneless Chicken Tenders has fallen by 13%, resulting in a 21% increase in pounds sold.

"Kirkland Signature offers significant member value compared to the national brands and continues to grow at a faster pace than our business as a whole," he added.

COSTCO’S FIRST MEMBERSHIP FEE INCREASE IN 7 YEARS NOW IN EFFECT

The discounts come as Costco’s plan to raise the price of its membership for the first time in seven years took effect in September.

The wholesale club increased annual membership fees by $5 and $10 in the U.S. and Canada, with "gold star" and business memberships up from $60 to $65, and executive memberships increasing to $130 from the earlier $120.

COSTCO REPORTEDLY SELLING NEW PRECIOUS METAL: PLATINUM

The cost increase will impact around 52 million memberships, a little more than half of which are the club’s executive members.

Costco last raised membership fees in June 2017.

Membership with the wholesale giant comes with a multitude of perks such as testing of free samples; discounts on food, gas, home insurance, travel and grocery items; and an annual 2% reward on qualified purchases at its 882 warehouses worldwide.

FOX Business’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.