Costco recalls popular meatloaf meal kit over Salmonella contamination fears across 26 states

Costco issued a recall notice over the weekend for its popular ready-to-eat meatloaf meal kit, impacting warehouse locations in at least 26 states.

The "Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze" was flagged for potential Salmonella contamination after an ingredient supplier raised concerns.

"An ingredient supplier, Griffith Foods Inc., has announced the recall of an ingredient used in the Meatloaf because the ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella," the recall notice said.

Headquartered just outside Chicago, Griffith Foods is a global, family-owned food ingredient manufacturer. The Costco recall notice did not specify which ingredient was linked to the potential contamination.

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The meal, product #30783, was sold between March 2 and March 13, just days before the Salmonella concern emerged. The items had sell-by dates from March 5 through March 16.

Costco locations across 26 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, were affected by the recall. The states include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

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The retail giant urged customers not to consume the product and advised that the affected item could be returned to their local Costco for a full refund.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the item, Costco added.

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According to the CDC, Salmonella infection is a leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. It is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections, particularly in young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.

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Infections commonly cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, which typically appear between six hours and six days after exposure.

Most healthy individuals, however, recover within four to seven days, often without specific medical treatment.