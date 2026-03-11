Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls
GM recalls 17K vehicles over rear toe link fracture that could lead to crashes

Buick Regal models from 2012-2013 in high corrosion states are affected by the recall

General Motors has issued a recall affecting more than 17,000 vehicles over a rear toe link fracture that increases the risk of a crash.

The recall from General Motors applies to about 17,050 Buicks due to a rear toe link fracture that can cause loss of vehicle control, increasing the collision risk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a recall report.

Certain 2012–2013 Buick Regal Turbo and GS trim-level vehicles that were sold or registered in more than 20 "high corrosion" states are included in the recall. More specifically, about 4,751 2012 Buick Regals and about 12,299 2013 Buick Regals.

2012 Buick Regal

The "high corrosion" states include Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Vehicles in Washington, D.C., were also included.

Buick Regal GS parked outside of a car dealership

Only about 1% of the vehicles included in the recall may have a defect, which was caused by a supplier’s failure to properly apply corrosion protection.

General Motors said no injuries have been reported in connection with the issue that triggered the recall, which was submitted on Tuesday.

GM HQ

General Motors dealerships will replace the rear suspension toe links and adjuster fasteners at no cost. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 13.

The recall expands on multiple others the automaker has filed since late last month about the same issue.