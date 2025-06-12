Costco members in higher-priced tier to get new perk

Some Costco members may be setting their alarm clocks early as they will be allowed in stores before others.

On Wednesday, the wholesaler announced that executive members will be able to shop earlier than gold star members, starting on June 30. While regular store hours begin at 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday and 9:30 on Saturday, executive members will have access at 9 a.m. every day.

While some rejoiced over the new perk, others were not satisfied.

"As a momma of two littles up at 6am every day, I am more happy than I ever thought I’d be about this extra hour," one woman said in response to the social media post.

"As an executive member, I don't care about an hour earlier," another responded. "Bring back the combo pizza and the churros."

Others chimed in that Costco used to offer earlier shopping previously.

"The headline should be ‘Rolling It Back,’ because that's how it was before," one shopper wrote.

"In the 90's, executive members could shop at the Price Club two hours before it opened to the public, and we'd get a complimentary breakfast with juice, bagels, and other treats," a woman referring back to the company's roots said.

Costco did not respond to a FOX Business request for comment, but the retailer is rejoining the ranks of competitor Sam's Club, which offers plus members two hours of early shopping Monday through Friday and one hour on Saturday. Sam's Club, owned by Walmart, does not offer any members early shopping on Sundays.

Executive memberships at Costco cost $130 a year plus sales tax, while gold star memberships are $65 a year, plus tax. Executive members receive 2% rewards on their purchases, up to $1,250 per year, in addition to other benefits and discounts.

Costco’s global warehouse count will reach 914 by the end of the fiscal year, CEO Ron Vachris said during the retailer's third-quarter earnings call.

Among those will be Costco’s second warehouse in Sweden, its 20th in South Korea and its 110th in Canada, Vachris said.

The retailer has opened nine warehouses "including a relocation in Melbourne, Australia, our 37th warehouse in Japan and seven net new U.S. locations" since it held its March 6 earnings call, he said.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.