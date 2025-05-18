Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Costco
Published

Costco enforces strict limit on gold bar purchases as value increases

Cost of gold has surged 40% in the past year, report says

close
Cain International CEO and co-founder Jonathan Goldstein joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss how recent market volatility is impacting the U.S. real estate sector and global investment. video

US facing investment uncertainty amid market turmoil: Jonathan Goldstein

Cain International CEO and co-founder Jonathan Goldstein joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss how recent market volatility is impacting the U.S. real estate sector and global investment.

Costco is limiting the number of gold bars its members can purchase while gold prices continue rising.

"Limit of 1 transaction per membership, with a maximum of 2 units per 24 hours," Costco's website says, for two different 1 oz. gold bar products from Rand Refinery and PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan.

Rand Refinery's bar sells for $3,249.99, while PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan's sells for $3,389.99. They are each 24-karat and non-refundable after purchase. 

Costco gold bar prices have risen since October 2024, and the wholesale retailer started selling them in 2023 and sold $100 million worth of them in the last quarter of that year. 

COSTCO CHAIRMAN REVEALS SURPRISING LUXURY ITEMS THAT FLY OFF THE SHELVES: 'AFFLUENT PEOPLE LOVE A GOOD DEAL'

Costco gold bar in display

An employee removes a gold bar for sale from the shelf at a Costco Wholesale Corp. location in Bayonne, New Jersey, US, on Friday, Oct. 4th, 2024. (Clark Hodgin/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Purchase limits have been tightened since earlier this year, when USA Today said Costco members could purchase five PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan gold bars per 24 hours, and could make two purchases per membership in 2023. 

Costco did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

COSTCO GOLD BARS SELLING OUT QUICKLY AS BULLION PRICES RISE: SURVEY

Costco shopper looking at gold

A shopper looks at gold bars displayed for sale at a Costco Wholesale Corp. location in Bayonne, New Jersey, US, on Friday, Oct. 4th, 2024. (Clark Hodgin/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

On Friday, Reuters reported that gold prices were set for their biggest weekly loss since November. Despite that, gold's price has increased by more than 40% in the past year, BBC reported. 

Costco shipping truck

A shipping truck departs a Costco Wholesale Corp. location in Bayonne, New Jersey, US, on Friday, Oct. 4th, 2024. (Clark Hodgin/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 1,025.83 +15.36 +1.52%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

U.S. consumer sentiment slumped further in May as one-year inflation expectations surged as households remained concerned about the economic impact of President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policy, a University of Michigan survey showed.

Reuters contributed to this report. 