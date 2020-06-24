Coronavirus party cancellations force Costco to stop selling sheet cake

This sheet cake is getting cut.

Costco is suspending sales of its sheet cakes, the life of the party at its bakeries, as more big format events like weddings and graduations get canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The big-box retailer will sell its 10-inch round cakes instead, which feed 8 to 10 people, and are suitable for socially distanced gatherings and has no immediate plans to bring back the larger sheet cakes, Delish.com reported.

A spokesperson for Costco did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment on why it's downsizing its bakery menu. However, the move to discontinue the half sheet cakes is likely a result of decreased demand for milestone celebrations and parties. With social distancing orders still in place nationwide, officials are strongly advising against gatherings of more than 10 to 12 people.

Indeed, a number of bakeries across the country have also trimmed down menus catering to smaller groups since the pandemic hit. And many are selling DIY meal kits for customers to bake themselves and celebrate from a distance in the age of Zoom birthday parties and distanced otudoor picnics.

Costco stores have reopened across the country and earlier this month the chain brought back its free samples in stores with heightened health and safety measures.

