Costco is offering COVID vaccinations, but there's a catch

Costco is adding a new offering alongside its bulk foods and other goods: COVID-19 vaccines.

The membership-based retailer is providing vaccines in five states and Puerto Rico, according to its latest update.

“Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities,” the company wrote in its announcement. “Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.”

However, being a Costco member doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to sign up for the shot. Costco said it only has a limited number available, mostly Moderna, and that it would follow eligibility guidelines in each state. Many states are prioritizing access to health care workers, people 65 and older and other essential frontline workers.

Costco is offering the vaccine at locations in:

California

Los Angeles, Pacoima, Woodland Hills, Torrance, Norwalk, Lancaster, City of Industry, Corona, Coachella Valley, Eastvale, La Quinta, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Temecula, Fontana, Montclair, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino and Victorville

New York

Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island

Oregon

Albany, Aloha, Bend, Central Point, Clackamas, Eugene, Hillsboro, Portland, Roseburg, Salem, Tigard, Warrenton and Wilsonville

Puerto Rico

Caguas, Carolina, East Bayamon and West Bayamon

South Carolina

Charleston and Mount Pleasant

Washington

Clarkston, Kennewick, Wenatchee, Sequim, Tukwila, Silverdale, Bonney Lake, Gig Harbor, Puyallup, Tacoma, Burlington, Everett, Lynnwood, Marysville, Woodinville, Spokane, Lacey, Tumwater, Bellingham and Union Gap

Costco asked its customers to not contact their local store pharmacy to schedule appointments. Instead, customers should visit its website.

The company advised checking back frequently for updates about availability.