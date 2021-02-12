Costco releasing its newest rosé — here’s how much it costs

Costco’s newest rosé has finally arrived in stores.

The much-anticipated wine is one of the first in a new co-branded line called K Vine.

Aside from the 2020 single-vineyard rosé, K Vine has also released a 2019 single-vineyard chardonnay, both of which started hitting shelves this month.

They both cost just $9.99, according to the Costco Wine Blog.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand partnered with Washington-based winery K Vintners, owned by former rock band manager Charles Smith, to create the K Vine line.

According to an article in Costco Connection, the warehouse retailer's other wine suppliers don’t typically include their brand on the packaging, but Smith wanted to for K Vine.

“I insisted on it, actually,” Smith told Costco’s magazine. “I wanted people to know that we own it. We own the idea to make wine under K Vintners and Kirkland Signature, and it’s exclusive to Costco.”

“To me, writing a book without putting the author’s name on it seems like a waste,” Smith added. “I mean, you might be a fan of that author, and how otherwise are you going to discover it? One should own up to their work.”

Smith also told the magazine that his vineyards don’t have any added chemicals, cultured yeasts or anything “coming from a laboratory.”

“I’m a low-intervention winemaker in the sense that we touch the wine as little as possible,” Smith said. “There is nothing in my wine except the grapes and the vessel they have been resting in.”

According to the magazine, K Vine is expected to release another wine in the spring of 2022, a single-vineyard cabernet sauvignon.