Costco food courts will require memberships

Costco’s food court, which offers a deluge of treats from churros, pizza and hot dogs to Italian sausage sandwiches, will only be available for its most loyal customers come March.

Continue Reading Below

The membership-only store, otherwise an oasis for shoppers looking to buy in bulk, will bar non-members from being able to indulge in the food court known for its various bargains, according to multiple reports.

COSTCO’S SEA CUCUMBERS SIGN OF GLOBAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

The news erupted across social media last week after the Instagram account @CostcoDeal posted a sign reportedly inside one of the retailer's locations that reads: "Effective March 16, 2020, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court. You can join today. Please see our membership counter for details."

The account, which holds a hefty following of over 60,000, added that the policy may only roll out at specific locations. Representatives for Costco have not responded to FOX Business request for comment.

COSTCO'S EXOTIC HIT LIST: 6 WEIRDEST ITEMS YOU CAN BUY AT BULK-SHOPPER'S NIRVANA

Up until now, non-members were allowed to access the cafe, becoming privy to the same food court bargains members had.

A Costco membership starts at $60 annually for Gold Star Member and goes up in price from there. Consumers can also opt for the Gold Star Executive membership, which offers an annual 2 percent reward on eligible Costco and Costco travel purchases as well as extra benefits on select Costco services, for $120 annually.

10News in San Diego confirmed that a local Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr. in the city's Mountain View neighborhood sported the very same sign pictured above. The signs were placed below menus and at a table where memberships are sold, the outlet reported.

A company representative declined to comment to 10News.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Some Instagram users claim the move "makes sense." For others who frequently devour the $2 pizza slices or $1.50 hot dogs, it came as an unwelcome surprise.

"My teenage kids run by and grab a quick lunch or dinner when they are working or going to school," one Twitter user wrote. "I also know people on a fixed income who appreciate being able to grab a cheap meal for their families without it costing a fortune."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS