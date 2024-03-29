Costco fans excited about chocolate nest cake’s return for Easter: ‘I need this'

Costco fans in the United Kingdom were excited to see the company’s round chocolate nest cake had returned to some stores ahead of Easter weekend.

The cake looks like a bird's nest made out of chocolate flakes, with colored chocolate eggs nestled in the middle, according to a photo posted on social media.

"Giant Choc Nest Cakes are back at Costco!!" user Newfoodsuk posted on Facebook Friday with starry and heart-eyed emojis.

"Wow, Choco heaven," one commentator wrote. "I’d give it a try."

Another wrote, "Tastes amazing got one for my baby shower last week and the whole thing got dimolished [sic] in no time - [definitely] recommended."

Another person said they had already bought one the same morning, posting their own photo of the chocolaty treat.

"I need this when u [sic] go [to] cosco [sic] tomorrow please x," a fourth person wrote.

A fifth added, "They were doing tasters of this in store yesterday...yum."

Newfoodsuk’s post got more than 400 likes.

The user last posted about the treat, which appeared to retail in the U.K. for £11.99 (just over $15 U.S.), in March 2021, writing at the time: "These look delicious!"

Costco sells many of its own food products through its Seattle-based Kirkland Brand.

FOX Business has reached out to Costco to find out if the cake is available at stores in the United States.

Costco's bakery is accessible to those who buy a membership with the wholesaler, which starts at around $60 annually in the U.S.