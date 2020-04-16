Costco employee perks you didn't know existed

Costco has made a name for itself in the food retail industry. Since 1983, the multinational membership club, whose goal is to offer brand name merchandise in bulk at lower prices than its competitors, has proliferated into one of the largest retail companies in the country and created a loyal following in the process.

And while the large selection of "exclusive" products draws massive crowds, its reputation for employee care helped it garner a fleet of more than 240,000 employees worldwide.

And according to Costco employees around the nation, the job has far more perks than what meets the eye. With lifetime membership opportunities, scholarship programs, and competitive pay, it's no surprise that the club became one of only eight retail companies to make Glassdoor's list of the 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

An employee disclosed to FOX Business they can make anywhere between $15-29 per hour depending on their experience.

"Costco has been a leader in the warehouse club and retail industry for over three decades," Costco's CEO Craig Jelinek wrote in the employee handbook. "There is no question that the most important factor in our success – and our greatest strength – is our people. Very simply, Costco's accomplishments as a company are tied directly to our ability to attract, develop and retain the very best employees in the industry."

With that said, we decided to hear from employees ourselves. Here's what they had to say:

Meeting your future spouse or best friend

"Costco is more than a Company, it's a family, and family is a blessing no matter where you can get it," said Nellie, a Costco employee in Pennsylvania.

The longtime Costco employee has seen scores of relationships develop whether it's meeting your future spouse, best friend or a close-knit group of people that become your family. The managers also lend an ear when an employee needs it most, she said.

Free Executive Membership

Employees are entitled to a free Executive Membership which is normally worth $120 annually. This includes an additional card for an employee's spouse or domestic partner, according to the employee handbook. After a certain amount of time employees are also given two additional non-Executive Membership cards.

Executive Membership benefits include earning two percent on purchases, Nellie says adding that is another way employees feel they are valued.

They know what the new hot ticket items are and get first dibs

Getting their hands on the newest and hottest items is another perk of the job. Employees are not only the first to hear about the warehouse inventory but they are usually the first to snag it up, which is beneficial for items considered a hot commodity.

If a particular product isn't on the shelf, chances are it can be found stacked around the office and breakroom.

"It’s frequently the case that we're out of stock of something because we've bought them all," said William, a Costco employee in Ohio.

Additionally, If any employee has been there long enough, they become accustomed to the seasonal changes in inventory which means they know what the Costco “treasure hunt” items are, also known as the "we only got 2 or 3 of these," items.

Employees know about them before you do and "lots of us buy them before you do," William said.

Want a good deal? Odds are they know the deals before the public does

"We see stuff go on clearance before you do and if it’s a good deal, we’ll snatch them up," William said.

When something goes on clearance, employees can post an item tag at the time clock in order to alert fellow coworkers about the deal. "We will often clear out the entire remaining inventory," he added.

During the holidays, however, many employees will use this opportunity to make large quantity purchases of toys and donate them.

Free turkey at Thanksgiving

One thing Costco employees can immediately check off their grocery list come Thanksgiving: a turkey. Roughly three weeks before the big feast, employees receive a ticket to get a free bird from the freezer to take with them, William said.

And for those who choose not to take the free treat, the company donates them to a local food bank, Nellie added.

Hungry? No Problem

Employees have their entire shift to take advantage of free samples, or what Costco calls "demo stands." There are stands throughout the entire store featuring products the retailer wants to give "more exposure" to including frozen foods, baked goods, new deli items and produce, said John, a Costco employee in Maryland.

"Some employees walk the entire store to get every sample," he said.

But that's not all. While employees are able to take their lunch breaks at the food court, many choose the break room, which in some locations looks more like a convenience store with rows of vending machines.

"[It's a] relatively new addition that is being implemented at more warehouses," Steve, an employee in California told Mental Floss. "It's basically like a gas station's convenience store, with both frozen and fresh meals and snacks. The only difference is the prices are more reasonable."

Free workout

Walking the confines of the warehouse can be a workout in itself.

"I walk 15-40,000 steps per day depending on how long my shift is and what I’m doing," William said.

But walking is the least of it.

"When you see pallets stacked with 50-pound bags of flour or sugar or dog food or cat litter, a lot of that stuff had to be stacked by hand by employees before the store opens," said Rachael, a Costco employee in Colorado told Mental Floss. "Ditto for those giant stacks of shoes and bottles of salsa or five-gallon jugs of cooking oil. It's a lot of hard work."

Shop after hours

Shopping in a packed warehouse is nothing Costco employees have to deal with. According to an employee in Washington state, a perk of the job is that they are privy to a near-empty warehouse after hours.

"You can shop after hours, and a lot of employees do that," says Kathleen, a Costco employee in Washington state told Mental Floss. "You just bring your cart to the front register."

The store will keep the member service counter open so workers can check out after other registers have closed, she told the outlet.

