Costco to reduce coronavirus senior shopping hours

Costco Wholesale will cut back on its special shopping for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers starting the week of July 13, the company revealed Friday in its updated Coronavirus Response webpage.

The temporary measure was implemented in March to protect Costco members 60 and older as well as those who are immunocompromised or have disabilities from potential coronavirus exposure while shopping and was expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.

These days will be reduced to Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. by mid-July.

This news comes as the country is actively trying to reopen while dealing with the highly infectious respiratory illness.

In the U.S., there have been more than 2.9 million confirmed cases of coronavirus – more than 130,100 of which have resulted in death and more than 906,760 that have resulted in recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

Members who shop during Costco’s Special Operating Hours are not allowed to bring guests. Face covers are required for members taking advantage of these shopping hours unless there is a legitimate medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

Special Operating Hours differ for Costco warehouses in the following cities: Los Angeles, Culver City and the Bay Area in California; Honolulu, Hawaii; Teterboro, New Jersey; and Brooklyn, Staten Island and Westbury in New York. Massachusetts and Oregon are the two states on the list as well.

