Coronavirus waivers sent to ‘The Bachelor’ live studio audience members

If you want to be a live audience member during a taping of “The Bachelor” recap show, “After the Final Rose," you’ll have to share your recent health and travel status with production execs, according to TMZ.

The celebrity tabloid obtained paperwork from guests who attended the show’s taping on Monday night that entailed a COVID-19 disclosure.

“Ahead of the taping of the show, and in response to the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are asking all guests to confirm they have not traveled within the past three weeks to or through a located that has been deemed 'Level 3' by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control," the form read.

It listed Italy, Iran, South Korea, China and Venezuela as Level 3 locations.

Aside from travel stipulations, the agreement also requires guests to confirm they have not exhibited coronavirus symptoms or have been within 6 feet of someone who has exhibited symptoms.

"In the event that you are unable to confirm the foregoing, we are happy to work with you to re-book audience tickets for a later date," it continued.

The second live taping will air Tuesday night as planned with a studio audience in attendance, according to TMZ.

It’s not just the “The Bachelor” cast and crew that are concerned about the coronavirus. The publication reported that popular game shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" are shooting without a live audience until further notice.