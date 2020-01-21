First coronavirus case confirmed in US: CDC

The first case of Wuhan coronavirus that has plagued China and affected the global stock markets has been reported in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.

The new type of coronavirus, which can be spread from human to human, was reported in Washington state, and CDC officials said they don't expect it to be the last in the U.S.

The patient, a male U.S. resident in his 30s, has been hospitalized, officials said. He is in good condition and poses little risk to the general public, they said. The man had traveled from China to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 15 and reached out to his health care provider on Jan. 19 after he developed symptoms.

"We know that today's news is concerning," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a Tuesday briefing.

The man's symptoms became evident after he entered the U.S., officials said, and he "acted quickly" to seek treatment and was hidden away from the public.

"We do expect additional cases in the United States and globally," Messonnier said.

She said CDC officials have screened around 1,000 travelers at three U.S. airports: New York's JFK Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The CDC is adding screenings at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Major U.S. stock market indexes were lower Tuesday on fears that the virus could spread even further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all down about during midday trade.

Meanwhile, the stock prices of some companies that sell masks rose Tuesday, but markets fell in much of Asia as investors worried about the potential impact on tourism and the economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng losing 2.8 percent, China's Shanghai Composite falling 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei slid 0.9 percent.

