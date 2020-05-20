TSA should let travelers bring more hand sanitizer on planes: frequent flyer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

A frequent flyer is petitioning TSA to allow travelers to bring more quantities and kinds of hand sanitizer with them when they travel, although TSA already loosened restrictions on liquid hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"What I'm saying is let’s add to that," self-described extensive traveler John Kavulich of trade and policy analysis group Issue Insight told FOX Business. "Let's look at the entire journey that an individual, or particularly a family, [takes]."

NO US AIRLINES WILL GO OUT OF BUSINESS THANKS TO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION: DELTA CEO

Kavulich's letter to TSA Administrator David Pekoske asks TSA to expand its policy "to also include: two 3.4-ounce (travel size) containers of hand sanitizer and one 12-ounce container each of liquid, aerosol, gel, cream, paste, and wipes sanitizers."

"Once a traveler reaches their destination, and begins using sanitizing product in taxis, at hotels and restaurants, and within other facilities, replenishing sanitizing products might not be possible; and costs might be prohibitive. Having additional supplies will be useful," Kavulich wrote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

TSA already allows travelers to bring wipes without size or packing restrictions in carry-ons. Because of the virus, TSA also allows one liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces compared to its normal limit of 3.4 ounces for liquids, gels and aerosols.

"It's been a great convenience for flyers, and we're leaving that in place," a TSA spokesperson told FOX Business, adding that passengers can carry on sanitizing supplies in smaller sizes as long as the items can fit in a one-quart bag.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO