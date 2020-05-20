No US airlines will go out of business thanks to Trump administration, congressional support: Delta CEO

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday he doesn't believe any U.S. airline will go out of business because of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to assistance from the Trump administration and federal lawmakers.

"Internationally, we are seeing some airlines going out of business," Bastian told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "But in the U.S., I give primary credit to the president, the administration, leaders on the Hill. They were able to pass the CARES Act, and within the airline industry we had the payroll support program, so as an industry we received $25 billion to keep our employees in place."

Boeing CEO David Calhoun said earlier this month that at least one U.S. airline is likely to fold as a result of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's no government in the world that's been as responsive, I'm proud to say. And it's kept all the major airlines in business," Bastian said.

The U.S. Treasury has given airlines $25 billion in cash grants to keep workers employed during the outbreak.

