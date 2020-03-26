Coronavirus 'social distancing' getting new guidelines from Trump administration

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In a letter to state governors Thursday, President Trump announced that the administration will revise the social distancing guidelines for state and local authorities dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump wrote that new coronavirus testing capabilities would allow his administration to identify "high-risk, medium risk and low-risk" counties. These new guidelines will assist state and local officials to opt to maintain current conditions or "increasing or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures."

On Tuesday Trump told FOX News that he would like the country back in business by April 12, Easter Sunday,

Trump praised the efforts of the country to date. "States, localities, and citizens across our country have responded to this call to action in full force, making tremendous sacrifices in support of our national effort to defeat the virus," he wrote.

But the letter looked more to the future. "As testing gives us more information about who has been infected, we are tracking the virus and isolating it to prevent further spread. This new information will drive the next phase in our war against this invisible enemy" he added.

