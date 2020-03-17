Homeschooling because of coronavirus? Avoid these 4 mistakes

As schools around the country cancel for weeks or even the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, education experts are handing out tips so families can make the most of online learning.

"Stress and anxiety are part of everyday existence. I hope kids embrace it and use it to their advantage," Chris Hanley of Prestige Prep, a New York City-based private tutoring company, told FOX Business. "This is another opportunity to learn how to be adaptive. That’s what life is about."

1. Don't let kids work on the couch

Giving kids an environment where they can be engaged and distraction-free is key. Hanley recommends keeping an eye on younger children, perhaps by letting them work in the kitchen, but helping middle school and high school students set up workspaces where they can focus without clutter.

"The first thing parents should do is find a quiet space for each child," Hanley said.

2. Don't forget to write down questions

Parents should give kids notepads to write down questions and email them to teachers after class if they're not able to ask during the session.

3. Provide kids with the right tools

Online classes may mean your kids need new technology. Hanley said parents can find laptops for a few hundred dollars, or purchase a Bluetooth keyboard to sync with a child's phone if needed.

"That way they don’t have to occupy half the screen with a keyboard," Hanley said.

4. Don't forget the importance of dinner-table conversation

Parents should ask their kids what they learned at school even if online classes took place only a few feet away on the desktop monitor, Hanley said.

Bonus: Bring home economics back home

While schools are closed, older students can learn more needed household skills like laundry and cooking, Hanley said.

