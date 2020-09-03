Miss USA tickets at Graceland sold out in 'minutes,' Elvis Presley Enterprises owner says

Tickets to the 2020 "Miss USA" and "Miss Teen USA" pageant competitions at Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn., sold out in minutes.

Joel Weinshanker, Elvis Presley Enterprises owner, shared the news with “Varney & Co.” Thursday as an example that people are ready to get back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve got waiting lists that are five or six times as long as the amount of tickets that we were able to sell," he told host Stuart Varney. “We’re seeing that people really do want to get out.”

The pageant was placed on hold due to COVID-19 but will air live in November at The Guest House at Graceland, a AAA four-diamond resort and hotel.

Despite coronavirus restrictions, he said the Graceland experience is “probably better than you’ve ever had… it’s almost as if everyone is getting a presidential tour.”

Weinshanker said the first few weeks of reopening were slow but said it's picked up.

Meanwhile, Graceland was vandalized Tuesday by protesters with anti-police, Black Lives Matter graffiti.

“It really was just a couple of people who are looking to cause trouble,” Weinshanker said.

