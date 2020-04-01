Need to pay rent during coronavirus? State-by-state guide

Editor's note: This is a partial list of state reactions, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Many Americans are wondering how they can pay their rent now that the first of the month has arrived and the U.S. is still on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some tenants are vowing to go on a rent strike until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Some states have already pressed pause on all evictions, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will let landlords defer mortgage payments if they do not evict tenants.

Here's a breakdown of how states are reacting to the virtual shutdown of the economy and how it's hurting residents:

Alabama

The Alabama Supreme Court has suspended all in-person state and local court proceedings, something that is delaying eviction hearings and buying time for tenants.

Gov. Kay Ivey's office has not eliminated the possibility of a statewide freeze on evictions.

“The governor is staying highly engaged on the evolving situation and will continue exploring any efforts to protect the people of Alabama,” Ivey’s spokeswoman Gina Maiola told AL.com.

Arizona

On March 24, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying evictions for 120 days. Arizona launched a Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance Program this week with $5 million in new funding. Anyone who has lost income due to coronavirus can apply if they make less than the area median income adjusted for family size.

California

Both renters and homeowners are safe from evictions until May 31 thanks to a mid-March executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"The order does not relieve a tenant from the obligation to pay rent, or restrict the landlord’s ability to recover rent that is due," his office clarified in a press release.

In addition, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti froze rents for the city's more than 620,000 rent-stabilized units.

Delaware

Delaware took a big step to help residents struggling with their bills last week when Gov. John Carney announced eligible households can qualify for up to $1,500 paid straight to their landlord or utility company.

The state had already banned evictions and late fees.

Illinois

Illinois law enforcement will not enforce eviction orders for the duration of the crisis, per Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order in March. In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is deploying $2 million in one-time grants to help 2,000 individuals make their rent and mortgage payments.

Michigan

Michigan has stopped evictions for tenants and mobile homeowners until April 17.

New York

New York enacted a 90-day moratorium on any residential or commercial evictions on March 20. An advocacy group is gathering signatures for a petition to ask Gov. Andrew Cuomo to freeze rents, Curbed reported.

