Coronavirus prompts United Airlines flight from San Francisco to be placed on lockdown

A California flight to London was temporarily placed on lockdown after landing in the UK after passengers aboard the flight said they were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, according to the Daily Mail.

Continue Reading Below

United Airlines Flight 1901 departed from San Francisco International Airport and arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport Friday morning – at which point passengers were ordered to stay seated, according to the report.

CHINA'S CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HITS BOEING WHILE IT'S DOWN

The travelers were allowed to depart from the plane roughly one-half hour later. A United Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business the airline is "working closely with Public Health England regarding this individual case."

"Our crews are trained and ready to respond to anyone on board the aircraft who may become ill in flight and we continue to follow additional precautions recommended by the Public Health England," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The aircraft has undergone a deep clean, which includes cleaning all surface areas and overhead bins."

UNITED AIRLINES AGENT STOPPED ME FOR MY 'REVEALING' SHIRT: PASSENGER

Fifteen cases of the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, have been reported in the United States thus far.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Andy West, a passenger on the flight, told the outlet he watched as flight attendants walked a fellow traveler to the back of the airplane. The person was reportedly not wearing any protective gear while they waited for medical officials to arrive.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried,” he told the Mail. “My mind started to race.”

West said the captain told them seven other planes were also placed on lockdown at Heathrow Airport. Additional details regarding the other flights were not immediately available.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE