Papa John's hiring 20,000 amid coronavirus demand surge

Papa John's is looking for new hires in an effort to meet the increased demand brought on by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

The pizza chain is hiring up to 20,000 workers "immediately," the Lousiville-based company announced Monday. In most cases, applicants will be interviewed and start on the same day.

"For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we're making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John's," Papa John's chief people and diversity officer Marvin Boakye said.

Thousands of workers nationwide have found themselves unemployed as restaurants and bars nationwide shuttered or downsized to pick-up and delivery orders only due to the restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate the spread of the disease.

US JOBLESS CLAIMS SURGE AS CORONAVIRUS WEIGHS ON ECONOMY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PZZA PAPA JOHNS INTL 54.05 +3.05 +5.98%

"We want to add talented team members to our Papa John's family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers' doorsteps," Boakye added. "We are in the unique position – as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout – to help our communities through this crisis."

The pizza chain is also implementing additional health and safety precautions, like enhanced restaurant sanitation measures and what the company calls "No Contact Delivery." The service is a "limited interaction food drop-off experience" where customers pay online, according to Papa Johns.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Interested applicants can apply online or text JOBS to 47272.