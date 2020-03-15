Coronavirus fears close Nike's US stores through March

Nike will temporarily close all of its U.S. stores in addition to its other stores around the world in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Continue Reading Below

The closure is set to go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

A spokesperson for Nike confirmed the news in a statement to FOX Business on Sunday.

"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)," the spokesperson said.

Stocks in this Article NKE NIKE INC. $75.58 +1.38 (+1.86%)

The company added that it will take additional measures in its facilities that remain open, including "the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates."

WHY IS TOILET PAPER VANISHING FROM SUPERMARKET STORES?

The company noted that Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in "many other countries" are currently open and will continue their normal operations. Customers who cannot go to a physical store can still continue to shop at Nike.com and on Nike's apps.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Nike was forced to temporarily close its European headquarters after an employee was found to be infected with the coronavirus.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to SEC filings, Nike had 384 retail stores in the U.S., including Converse and its outlet locations, at the end of 2019. Internationally, it had more than 750 locations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS