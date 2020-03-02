Coronavirus case causes Nike to temporarily close European headquarters

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Nike’s European headquarters in the Netherlands will be closed on Monday and Tuesday after an employee was infected with the coronavirus.

Dutch news agency ANP, citing an internal email, reported overnight that the office in Hilversum would be disinfected. The employee was staying home in isolation for 14 days, it said.

“The place is on lockdown,” a security guard at the location told Reuters.

Roughly 2,000 Nike employees from 80 countries work at the site.

Dutch health authorities have reported 10 coronavirus infections since Feb. 28.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edmund Blai

