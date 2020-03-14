Coronavirus fears scuttle Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas residency

The Jonas Brothers might say it was just "what a man gotta do."

Continue Reading Below

Or, in this case, what the whole band had to do: cancel its April performances in Las Vegas as government and health officials urge social isolation to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pop band scuttled its residency at Park MGM “after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness,” according to a statement posted on Instagram.

The residency was supposed to last from April 1 through April 18.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK BRINGS NEW YORK CITY TO STANDSTILL

“We did not make this decision lightly,” the brothers wrote on Instagram. “We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety.”

According to the post, all tickets will be refunded “at the original point of purchase.”

CARLOS SANTANA, ZAC BROWN BAND, PENTATONIX CANCEL CONCERTS

The show joins an array of events and performances that have been canceled or postponed. Earlier this week, the Coachella music festival was delayed from April to October and performers including Carlos Santana, the Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix canceled their concerts.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

South By Southwest (SXSW), the tech, music and film festival in Austin, Texas, was sidelined, and Facebook and Google each switched upcoming conferences to online-only events to protect the public.

In New York City, most Broadway shows, sports games and big gatherings were closed and canceled by Friday morning.

Museums in the Big Apple -- as well as Washington, D.C. -- also shur down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS