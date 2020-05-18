Expand / Collapse search
John Rich's Nashville bar coronavirus reopening includes major change: No live music

Rich said the bar's had 'no issues' with customers following rules

By FOXBusiness
John Rich reopens Nashville's Redneck Riviera with coronavirus safety measures

Country Music Star and ‘Fox Nation’ host John Rich discusses reopening his Nashville bar, Redneck Riviera, while following local guidelines from a Republican governor and a Democrat mayor.

Country music star and owner of Redneck Riviera John Rich said that his Nashville bar is open for business and following all coronavirus guidelines.

Rich told FOX Business' Stuart Varney that the bar has only been partially opened due to state and local restrictions.

"We’re not allowed to have live music, for instance,” he said. “But we’ve got people coming through the doors and right now we’ve had no issues with people following the rules. Everybody’s keeping their distance and doing it the right way.”

Recording Artist John Rich speaks on stage at Redneck Riviera Whiskey's Granny Rich Reserve Launch at Redneck Riviera Nashville on February 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

In order to enforce distancing and safety, Rich said Redneck Riviera is making sure there is six feet of distance at the bar and has been giving out face masks to customers.

“Nashville doesn’t require customers to wear a face mask but we offer masks to all of our customers,” he said. “And then, of course, all of our employees have their temperatures checked and they are wearing masks.”

Rich said Nashville's multi-phase reopening roadmap is nearing the end of phase one. Come phase three, bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen at full capacity and reintroduce live music.