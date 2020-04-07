JK Rowling claims she had coronavirus, recovered after doing this breathing exercise

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Author J.K. Rowling claimed she had "all symptoms" of coronavirus but used a simple breathing technique and now feels better.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms," Rowling wrote on Twitter to share a video of the technique. "For last [two] weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) [and] did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered [and] technique helped a lot."

"I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me," she added.

The technique Rowling promoted includes practicing coughing and deep breathing. There's no evidence trying to strengthen your lungs through breathing exercises can prevent or cure coronavirus.

The United Kingdom, Rowling's home country, had more than 52,000 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hospitalized after contracting the virus in March, and Rowling shared well wishes for him on Monday.

"Terrible news about the PM," she wrote. "Wishing him a speedy recovery and thinking of his poor family. Yet more evidence that this horrible virus doesn’t discriminate: we need to protect each other and slow the spread by staying home. #StayHomeSaveLives."

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the first major world leader to be confirmed to have the virus. He was moved to the ICU Monday after his condition deteriorated.

