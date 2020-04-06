Coronavirus inspires these brands to offer free kids’ meals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As schools throughout the United States remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, it can be a struggle for parents to pay for and provide additional meals for their children at home.

In New York City, for example, there are roughly 700,000 children in low-income families who rely on school for essential services outside of education, like breakfast and lunch.

To that end, many cities outside of the Big Apple have been sending school buses filled with meals to families’ homes. Some restaurants and fast-food chains have been pitching in, too.

Here are five popular brands offering free meals for children:

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Rewards members will earn double points on takeout orders placed through the app. Patrons can also get a free kids combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub.

Melt Shop

Through April 20, fans of the Melt Shop can get a free kids’ melted sandwich when they stop by for takeout. The deal is limited to one sandwich per child, per visit.

Subway

Subway fans can take advantage of the Family Takeout Special, and get a free footlong when they buy two footlongs for takeout through the store’s website or mobile app. The brand is also offering free delivery in the United States.

B.GOOD

Children at participating stores can eat free on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Quiznos Quiznos, through Tuesday, is offering a free kids’ meal if you spend $12.

Other big restaurant chains have been committed to helping their communities, too.

Domino’s announced Monday that it will donate roughly 10 million slices of pizza starting this week. Taco Bell said it would give away at least a million Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos via the drive-thrus of participating locations. And the Brooklyn Chop House in New York committed to serving free meals to health care workers in the city.

