Coronavirus inspires Jersey Mike’s to donate millions of subs

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States, brands across the country are stepping up to provide goods for Americans on and off the front lines of the fight.

Sandwich shop Jersey Mike's Subs is pitching in with free food.

The Manasquan, New Jersey-based restaurant, which sells items like the Ham and Provolone and the Chipotle Cheesesteak, is still open for delivery and takeout — and has committed to donating millions of subs as part of the company's Million Sub Sandwich initiative.

Founder Peter Cancro spoke about it Tuesday on FOX Business’ “After the Bell.”

“We went out to the owners and they’re all constantly out there doing something already, giving out to so many groups in need: kids in need, senior citizens, the hospitals,” he said. “But then we challenged everybody to keep going and, actually now, it’s over 2 million sub sandwiches that are actually being donated. It started out as 1 million and now it’s 2 million and it’s just not stopping. We are fortunate to be able to just keep pushing and giving.”

Other restaurants have also committed to helping their communities. Taco Bell last week said it would give away at least a million Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos via the drive-thrus of participating locations. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Chop House in New York committed to serving free meals every night to health care workers in the city.

And Cancro said that support, especially in small communities, is essential: “When people in communities hear that you’re doing something like that it just sort of rallies people up, they kind of want to help each other. It’s a time where we have to rise up together.”

While restaurants across the United States have been forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some remain operational as delivery- or takeout-only venues. To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged regular disinfecting, hand-washing, wearing face covers and staying 6 feet away from others.

