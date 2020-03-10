Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus hits NYC HQ of billionaire Steven Cohen’s hedge fund

All staff who worked on the 14th floor with the employee, have been sent home for a mandatory 14-day quarantine

Even billionaires can't avoid having their operation affected by the coronavirus.

The virus has hit the new headquarters of Wall Street billionaire investor Steven Cohen, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

A spokesperson for Cohen's Point72 Asset Management confirmed that an employee at the new offices at Hudson Yards became a confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday.

All staff who worked on the 14th floor with the employee, have been sent home for a mandatory 14-day quarantine, and the Hudson Yards office is undergoing an immediate deep clean, according to the paper.

Cohen, the CEO of Point72 Asset Management, is the inspiration for Damian Lewis’ hard-driving financier character Bobby Axelrod in Showtime hit “Billions”.