CVS, other pharmacies shipping prescriptions for free during coronavirus pandemic

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered businesses and forced people across the United States to stay home, some pharmacies are offering free delivery.

According to the AARP, drugstores like CVS Pharmacy will ship eligible prescriptions to those advised to stay indoors, and some insurers are allowing early refills and extending terms, like turning a 30-day supply to a 90-day supply.

Here are the pharmacies that will waive fees for same- and next-day prescription deliveries, as well as mail deliveries, until May 1.

CVS Pharmacy

Free one-to-two-day delivery is encouraged for high-risk customers until May 1.

Kinney Drugs

For customers not feeling well, free delivery of prescriptions and certain household items is available.

Rite Aid

Home delivery is available upon request with no delivery fees.

Walgreens

The chain is also waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions.

Interested customers should contact their pharmacist and insurer for eligibility details.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged social distancing and, in its March 15 guidance, advised against gatherings of 50 people or more for eight weeks.

