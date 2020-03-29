Coronavirus-hit cruise ship shouldn't come to Florida without plan to prevent spread: official

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The Holland America cruise ship with at least two confirmed coronavirus cases that just received permission to pass through the Panama Canal should not come to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, without a plan to prevent spread, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine told FOX Business.

"The cruise ship company is going to have to come up with a plan as far as transporting passengers … protective personal gear and the like, so I'm reviewing all that right now," Udine said on Sunday.

NEW YORKERS ESCAPE CORONAVIRUS: WHY FLORIDA'S ALWAYS BEEN A FAVORITE

He is one of eight county commissioners. Broward County has reported 820 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.

Udine had previously said he wanted to "make a motion that we deny entry under unified command of that ship" at a meeting on Tuesday, Local 10 reported.

"I personally understand the humanitarian issue here," Udine said on Sunday. "These people are stuck at sea. We're being told mitigate and social distance. The health system is crowded, and we need to be sure we have this properly planned out."

The Panama government will allow Holland America's Zaandam cruise ship to pass through the Panama Canal after Chilean officials refused to let the ship into port earlier in March.

"We greatly appreciate this consideration in the humanitarian interest of our guests and crew," the cruise line said in a statement on Saturday. "This remains a dynamic situation, and we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to finalize details."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Two Holland America ships, the Zaandam and the Rotterdam, received permission to pass through the canal. The Zaandam, which is carrying Americans, has reported four deaths among "older passengers" but did not confirm whether the deaths were coronavirus-related. The Rotterdam met up with the Zaandam to offload healthy guests.

Holland America is owned by Carnival Corporation.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 14.41 -3.41 -19.14%

More than 180 Zaandam passengers were reporting flu-like symptoms as of Friday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE