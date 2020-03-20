Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: New York Gov. Cuomo orders all non-essential workers to stay home

'This is the most drastic action we can take'

Reuters
close
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives details on ventilators while delivering an update on the coronavirus outbreak. video

New York Gov. Cuomo: Coronavirus created great need for ventilators

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives details on ventilators while delivering an update on the coronavirus outbreak.

March 20 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

Continue Reading Below

"This is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said. "Remain indoors, go outside for solitary exercise."

SEE LIST OF EXEMPT WORKERS HERE

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.