Coronavirus crisis: New York Gov. Cuomo orders all non-essential workers to stay home

March 20 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

Continue Reading Below

"This is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said. "Remain indoors, go outside for solitary exercise."

SEE LIST OF EXEMPT WORKERS HERE

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.