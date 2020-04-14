Coronavirus crisis gives baking products, frozen pizza major sales boost: Nestle USA CEO

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nestle USA CEO Steve Presley said Tuesday that among Americans staying in with family during coronavirus, certain Nestle products like baking necessities have been in high demand.

“We have seen this change in consumer behavior as they’re home more -- with their families more -- this return to baking where we've seen the baking category…. really take off as people are baking more with family,” Presley told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “Clearly on our frozen pizza business… we've seen increased demand, significant increased demand.”

Presley said that during peak “pantry loading” in March, Nestle frozen product sales increased by 50 percent. He said since Nestle’s portfolio is so broad, there’s been a steady increase across all categories, also including coffee and creamers.

There have been no major disruptions to supplying demand, Presley said, which is thanks to the 40,000 frontline Nestle workers who are putting the consumer first.

“We continue to operate to make sure we can get through the crisis, help our consumers get the product on the shelf and at home,” he said. “So that, kind of, first step of normalcy is when they go to the grocery store and there's product on-shelf.”

Presley said pushing the supply chain to meet demand during the virus has been a learning experience for Nestle, causing the company to adapt to working under pressure and in new environments.