Coronavirus compels Yum Brands CEO to forego pay

Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs said Monday that he is foregoing his pay in 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus to create more funds for employees.

“This is all about the frontline employees and making sure we take care of them,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

The restaurant chain, which operates KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill, is issuing $1,000 bonuses to its roughly 1,200 general managers at company-owned stores.

“We certainly recognize we have an important role to play in our communities with those frontline employees serving the communities around the world… the safe affordable food that they want,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs noted that more than 85 percent of stores remain open in the U.S. and he is committed to creating a safe work environment and taking care of employees during these challenging times.

The company has more than 1.5 million employees worldwide and 400,000 workers alone in the U.S., according to Gibbs.

