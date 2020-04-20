As coronavirus forces colleges to close, students sue for refunds

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Colleges and universities were forced to close and modify their operations this semester amid ongoing coronavirus-related concerns – and now students are suing to get their money back.

While plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against individual schools – a new website has been launched for any student who paid “the bill for an on-campus experience” even though campuses are closed.

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN PROTESTERS GATHER IN PENNSYLVANIA, OTHER HARD-HIT STATEThe website, called collegerefund2020.com, was started by the Anastopoulo Law Firm, which is “actively seeking” additional cases to make against colleges and universities throughout the country.

“If your college or university has failed to meet your expectations on refunding fees and tuition, and you are interested in learning more about your options, or in potentially joining one of our class action lawsuits, SIMPLY FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW and you will be contacted by one of our attorneys,” the website reads.

There are other lawsuits underway, including a class action suit against the University of Arizona for students’ room and board. The University of Miami is also facing a class action lawsuit that calls for the refunding of part of students’ tuition payments.

Some schools have begun voluntarily allowing students to claim refunds for various expenses, like room and board. Harvard University, for example, will refund room and board charges on a prorated basis from March 15. Stanford is eliminating room and board, as well as dining charges for undergraduates who left campus.

Since most colleges transitioned courses online, many are so far not refunding tuition.

Part of the multitrillion-dollar stimulus package passed by Congress last month includes billions of dollars’ worth of grants for colleges, part of which is expected to be given to students to cover certain emergency expenses and part of which is to be allocated toward expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic.

