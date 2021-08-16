Expand / Collapse search
Cookie cake sold at Walmart recalled over allergy concerns

A chocolate candy cookie cake sold at certain Walmart stores is being recalled due to undeclared allergens, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

Jimmy’s Cookies LLC is recalling one lot of its Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake because it "may contain undeclared peanuts," recall notice. 

The product poses a "serious or life-threatening" risk to consumers with a peanut allergy or sensitivity, the notice continued. 

Officials said the recall was initiated after "the product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts." 

After further investigation, it was revealed that the problem stemmed from a "temporary breakdown in the company's processes," according to the notice. 

The recalled product was sold in nearly two dozen states. 

The company is not aware of any illnesses related to the recalled product. However, Jimmy’s Cookies is urging consumers to return the product to Walmart for a refund.