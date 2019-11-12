What you won't find on Disney Plus

"Iron Man," "Pinocchio" and several movies from the Star Wars and Marvel universes are among the family-friendly content officially sharing a streaming home on Disney Plus.

But if you're looking for R-rated movies, you're out of luck.

"There will be nothing on Disney+ that's not branded or family-friendly," Kevin Mayer, the chairman of Disney's direct to consumer division, said during a preview event at the Disney studios, USA Today reports.

With a monthly fee of $7 -- or $70 for the year if paid upfront -- subscribers will be privy to more than 500 family-friendly movies and 7,500 TV episodes. In five years that number is expected to swell to about 620 movies and 10,000 episodes as existing deals with rival streaming services expire.

But despite the vast selection, Disney has positioned Hulu as its adult alternative which will house R-rated content. The "Deadpool" films that are produced by Fox but star Marvel characters are among the films that call Hulu home.

Disney took full control of Hulu earlier this year but had already become the majority owner of Hulu when it absorbed Fox’s stake as part of its purchase of Fox’s entertainment business.

In addition to its lack if R-rated material, some movies and shows will await expiration of existing streaming deals with rivals before they can join the ranks of other kid-friendly movies on the service. This includes the Pixar cartoon "Coco," the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" and the Star Wars movies "The Last Jedi" and "Solo."

Others like "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" and “The Lion King” remake haven't been released for streaming yet. "Maleficent" is still in theaters. Other original TV shows like Marvel's "Loki" are still in the works.

The streaming service will offer classics such as "Cinderella," "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Pinocchio," "Swiss Family Robinson" and "Fantasia."

In addition, the majority of the 21 Pixar movies will be on the service and eight Marvel movies including "Avengers: Endgame," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Iron Man," "Iron Man 3," "Captain Marvel" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" will be available to subscribers.

