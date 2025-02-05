Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Consulting giant PwC discourages White, Asian students from applying to career program

Accounting firm PwC says only Black, Hispanic students eligible for career advancement opportunity

close
RNC youth advisory council Co-Chair CJ Pearson reacts to President Donald Trump's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

It's time for DEI to die, co-chair of RNC youth council says

RNC youth advisory council Co-Chair CJ Pearson reacts to President Donald Trump's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion on ‘The Evening Edit.’

Major consulting firm PwC is hosting a conference this summer that offers "high-performing" college students the opportunity to check out the company's career offerings, but the firm excludes White and Asian applicants based on their race as part of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program.

PwC's Career Preview is a three-day seminar to be held in June that allows potential future hires to rub elbows with the accounting giant's employees, and the company will pay for the travel expenses and accommodations at the event in Orlando, Florida. 

PwC

The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers International in front of the company's Munich headquarters Aug. 29, 2024. (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The application form states that to be eligible for the program, an applicant must be a student on track to achieve a bachelor's degree within a certain timeframe and someone who "self-identifies as a member of (a) traditionally underrepresented group in the professional services industry (Black or Latino/Hispanic)."

MCDONALD'S DIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP NOW OPEN TO NON-LATINOS AFTER ANTI-DEI LAWSUIT

The Daily Wire, which first flagged the race-based criteria, noted that the Career Preview application requires applicants to affirm whether they identify as Black or Hispanic, with a mandatory question. No other races are mentioned.

screenshot of pwc application

PwC's Career Preview Experience encourages Black and Latino students to apply, leaving out other races. (FOX Business / FOXBusiness)

The outlet pointed to another PwC program for college students, the company's Start Experience, which is for career development and leadership. The company encourages any array of racial backgrounds to apply but leaves out Caucasian people and East Asians.

TRUMP LEADS A PUSHBACK AGAINST DEI, BUT THESE COMPANIES ARE NOT BACKING DOWN

"As part of the firm’s commitment to equal employment opportunity, we encourage students who identify as Black or African American, Hispanic or Latinx, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races, protected veterans, individuals with disabilities, and/or first generation college students to apply," the eligibility requirement begins.

close
Vice President JD Vance sets the record straight on President Donald Trump’s approach to DEI and more during an appearance on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’ video

Trump has stopped America’s DEI ‘scandal,’ JD Vance says in exclusive interview

Vice President JD Vance sets the record straight on President Donald Trump’s approach to DEI and more during an appearance on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

PwC did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on its programs favoring certain races over others. In a statement on its website, PwC says its inclusion strategy is "grounded in data and accountability, supports measurable progress and helps create an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered."

Race-based programs became commonplace at corporations during the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) movement that surged in 2020 amid the Black Lives Matter protests, but the initiatives have fallen under increased scrutiny amid questions over their legality, given that many discriminate on the basis of race.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A string of major U.S. companies, including Walmart, McDonald's, Amazon, Ford and Lowe's, have rolled back DEI initiatives in the past year in response to a cultural shift that included customer backlash, pressure from conservative-leaning groups and activists and possible legal ramifications. 

President Donald Trump made promises during his campaign to scale back federal DEI programs. In his first week back in office, Trump signed an executive order ending DEI offices and initiatives across the federal workforce. 