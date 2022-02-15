Connecticut Powerball winner nabs over $185M

A Connecticut lottery player hit the Powerball jackpot Monday, nabbing the second-largest prize in CT Lottery's history.

The $185.3 million ticket, which matched all six numbers, was sold at a One Stop convenience store in Cheshire, according to lottery officials. The ticket's cash value is estimated at approximately $124 million.

The winning numbers were 16, 25, 27, 49 and 55. The Powerball was 17 and the Power Play multiplier was 3, according to lottery officials.

The largest Powerball ever won in Connecticut was in 2011, when a lottery player from Greenwich scored the $254.2 million winning ticket.

The last time a Connecticut Powerball lottery player won, though, was in Seymour back in June 2012. That time, the winning ticket was worth $60 million.

The Powerball lottery winner wasn't the only one who struck big on Monday.

Another lottery player nabbed the winning ticker for the Lucky for Life "$25,000 a Year for Life" game. The player purchased the ticket at a 24/7 Express in Stratford.

Both players have until August to claim their winnings.