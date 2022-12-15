Company recalling 23K hot tubs over temperature sensor issue

A voluntary recall has been issued by Sundance Spas for 23,700 hot tubs over an issue related to their temperature sensors.

In the recalled Sundance Spa and Jacuzzi hot tubs, the issue with the temperature sensor can cause them to "relay incorrect water temperatures and cause the water to be hotter than the set temperature," a Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice published Thursday said. That, according to the CPSC, poses a hazard for heat stroke and burns.

For Jacuzzi, the affected hot tubs include ones from the J-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 collections. The recall also covers the 680, 780, 880 and 980 Series from Sundance Spas.

The CPSC urged consumers to check the water temperature of recalled hot tubs with an external thermometer before getting in to make sure it is below 104 degrees. If the thermometer says it’s hotter than that, they should not enter the hot tub. Owners of affected hot tubs can get a repair for no charge by reaching out to an authorized dealer.

The company has gotten 185 inaccurate temperature reading reports and none about injuries so far, according to the CPSC.

People can check to see if their hot tub is covered by the recall by entering the serial number "engraved into a silver plate in the equipment bay" of the tub on either the Sundance Spas or Jacuzzi website, the CPSC recall notice said.

Between July of last year and December of this year, authorized dealers sold the now-recalled hot tubs across the country. Their prices ranged from $6,500 to $30,000.

Roughly 5,400 have also been recalled in Canada. In Mexico, 40 in Mexico were sold as well, according to the CPSC.

