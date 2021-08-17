Sushi sold at Target, Whole Foods recalled over salmonella concerns

Multiple companies are recalling sushi products after a nationwide recall of frozen shrimp was expanded due to salmonella concerns.

Mai Cuisine Inc., Mai Franchising Inc. and Genji Pacific LLC. recalled some of their sushi rolls and other products containing shrimp "in relation to the shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd," according to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

Genji Pacific's recalled packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp were sold at Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Market stores in California, according to the notice.

Mai Cuisine's recalled shrimp rolls were sold at Mai Sushi counters inside Target stores in northern California, and Mai Franchising's recalled sushi containing cocktail shrimp was sold at Mai Sushi counters inside New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California.

The FDA posted the three warnings after announcing that Avanti Frozen Foods was recalling additional frozen cooked shrimp for potential salmonella contamination after multiple people fell ill.

Avanti Frozen Foods' voluntary recall now includes "various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce)" distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021. Previously, the company only recalled its products distributed from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

The recall, which impacted major grocers, such as Whole Foods, Meijer and Food Lion, was "initiated out of an abundance of precaution," according to Avanti.

It comes after nine reports of "salmonella-related" illnesses. However, Avanti says it has "taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate the potential for future contaminations."

Salmonella symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. However, the organism can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the recall notice.