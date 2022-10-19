Companies with best work-life balance, according to Glassdoor

If you're looking for a healthy work-life balance, you might want to try a career in software.

A handful of software companies including Dropbox, SailPoint Technologies and MathWorks have been rated as the best place to work for a good work-life balance, according to Glassdoor.

Asana, a web and mobile work management platform, and cloud storage company Box, also made the list, which was based on Glassdoor reviews from U.S.-based full and part-time employees between January and September 2022.

Health care software company CoverMyMeds and global online brokerage eXp Realty also made Glassdoor's list.

The Glassdoor economic research team compiled the list after seeing an uptick in keywords like "burnout," "overwork" and "mental health" in company reviews from January 2019 to September 2022.

For instance, there was a 91% increase in employees using the phrase "mental health" in company reviews on Glassdoor from 2019 to 2022. Mentions of "burnout" in company reviews also jumped 42% during that same time.

A recent Glassdoor survey also indicated that 71% of employees say having this balance is an essential factor when it comes to searching for jobs and companies to work for.

Here are the top 10 companies that have been deemed the best for giving their employees a good work-life balance and their ratings:

1) Dropbox: 4.83 out of 5

2) SailPoint Technologies: 4.77 out of 5 (tie)

2) MathWorks: 4.77 out of 5 (tie)

4) Asana: 4.76 out of 5

5) Box: 4.75 out of 5

6) Zeigler Auto Group: 4.74 out of 5

7) Atlassian: 4.72 out of 5

8) CoverMyMeds: 4.65 out of 5

9) Cornerstone Home Lending: 4.64 out of 5

10) eXp Realty: 4.63 out of 5