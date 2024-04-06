Expand / Collapse search
Comic featuring Superman's debut sells for record-breaking $6 million

The most valuable comic book in the world sold at Heritage Auctions

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the most valuable comic book in the world!

A copy of the comic book that introduced the iconic Superman to the world became the world's most expensive comic book when it sold for $6 million at an auction.

According to Heritage Auctions, a copy of Action Comics No. 1, the 1938 comic book featuring the first appearance of Superman, sold for $6 million at an auction on Thursday.

The previous auction record was held by the CGC Near Mint+ 9.6 copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15, featuring the debut of Spider-Man, that sold for $3.6 million at Heritage in September 2021.

Comic book cover of Superman

A copy of Action Comics No. 1, the comic book that introduced Superman to the world in 1938, sold for $6 million on Thursday at Heritage Auctions during the first session of the latest four-day Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction.  (Heritage Auctions / Fox News)

Action Comics No. 1 is hailed as the most important comic ever published, the auction house said.

Heritage Auction said that Superman remains "remarkably like" the current-day superhero.

In the comic book, Heritage Auction said that Superman faced off against "unjust imprisonment, spousal abuse, disarmament and drunken driving," according to author Les Daniels in Superman: The Complete History.

Superman comic book

The previous record for most expensive comic book was a copy of Superman No. 1 that sold privately for $5.3 million in 2022. (Heritage Auctions / Fox News)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Heritage Auctions Vice President Barry Sandoval said that this auction was "truly momentous."

"This has been a truly momentous auction for Heritage and the hobby, and we expected no less. It was gratifying to see collectors respond so enthusiastically to so many of the significant items throughout this event, including Superman’s debut, the letter from his co-creator Jerry Siegel that outlined the Superman who might have been, and those milestone moments drawn by legendary creators," Sandoval said.

Comic book cover of Wonder Woman

The sale happened on Thursday, kicking off a four-day rare comic book auction organized by Texas-based Heritage Auction. (Heritage Auctions / Fox News)

"Records were set throughout the auction, which concludes Sunday, and history was made," he said.